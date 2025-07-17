Insider Sale: 10% owner at $NPWR Sells 2,500,000 Shares

INC. SK, a 10% owner of $NPWR, sold 2,500,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $6,525,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $NPWR stock.

$NPWR Insider Trading Activity

$NPWR insiders have traded $NPWR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INC. SK sold 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,525,000

AKASH S. PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,359 shares for an estimated $16,870

KELLY ROSSER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,127 shares for an estimated $2,531

$NPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $NPWR stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NPWR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NPWR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

$NPWR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NPWR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NPWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $2.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $6.0 on 03/11/2025

