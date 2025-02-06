Insider Sale: 10% owner at $NAN Sells 1,900 Shares

OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ BANK, a 10% owner of $NAN, sold 1,900 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $21,774. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $NAN stock.
$NAN Insider Trading Activity
$NAN insiders have traded $NAN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ BANK has made 2 purchases buying 3,511 shares for an estimated $40,110 and 8 sales selling 3,511 shares for an estimated $39,881.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $NAN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 826,178 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,740,638
- KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 351,988 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,149,938
- TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 236,398 shares (+2364.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,694,937
- HENNION & WALSH ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 231,082 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,634,334
- FORT POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 151,455 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,785,654
- LOGAN STONE CAPITAL, LLC removed 129,994 shares (-31.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,532,629
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC removed 83,059 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $979,265
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.