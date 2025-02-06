Insider Sale: 10% owner at $NAN Sells 1,900 Shares

OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ BANK, a 10% owner of $NAN, sold 1,900 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $21,774. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $NAN stock.

$NAN Insider Trading Activity

$NAN insiders have traded $NAN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ BANK has made 2 purchases buying 3,511 shares for an estimated $40,110 and 8 sales selling 3,511 shares for an estimated $39,881.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $NAN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.