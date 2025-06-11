Insider Sale: 10% owner at $MSAI Sells 20,000 Shares

Gary Eugene Strahan, a 10% owner of $MSAI, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $14,356. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,989,438 shares of this class of $MSAI stock.

$MSAI Insider Trading Activity

$MSAI insiders have traded $MSAI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY EUGENE STRAHAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,500 shares for an estimated $24,635.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $MSAI stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.