Insider Sale: 10% owner at $MSAI Sells 20,000 Shares

Gary Eugene Strahan, a 10% owner of $MSAI, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $14,356. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,989,438 shares of this class of $MSAI stock.
$MSAI Insider Trading Activity
$MSAI insiders have traded $MSAI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY EUGENE STRAHAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,500 shares for an estimated $24,635.
$MSAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $MSAI stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC removed 509,270 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $473,672
- 1492 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 275,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $506,380
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 168,829 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,027
- BLEICHROEDER LP removed 150,000 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,515
- 272 CAPITAL LP removed 112,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,636
- STATE STREET CORP added 101,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,498
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 48,900 shares (+27.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,481
