Insider Sale: 10% owner at $MPA Sells 24,139 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $MPA, sold 24,139 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $286,288. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,142,161 shares of this class of $MPA stock.

$MPA Insider Trading Activity

$MPA insiders have traded $MPA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 76,732 shares for an estimated $910,802 .

. PHILLIP SOCCIO sold 2,056 shares for an estimated $25,579

$MPA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $MPA stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

