Insider Sale: 10% owner at $MPA Sells 24,139 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $MPA, sold 24,139 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $286,288. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,142,161 shares of this class of $MPA stock.
$MPA Insider Trading Activity
$MPA insiders have traded $MPA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 76,732 shares for an estimated $910,802.
- PHILLIP SOCCIO sold 2,056 shares for an estimated $25,579
$MPA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $MPA stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC removed 255,002 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,187,525
- HAVERFORD TRUST CO added 33,120 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $414,000
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 20,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $250,112
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 18,743 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,637
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC removed 16,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $212,487
- AMPLIUS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 15,314 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,637
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 12,804 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $160,050
