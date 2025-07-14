Insider Sale: 10% owner at $MBLY Sells 57,500,000 Shares

CORP INTEL, a 10% owner of $MBLY, sold 57,500,000 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $922,662,249. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,231,985 shares of this class of $MBLY stock.
$MBLY Insider Trading Activity
$MBLY insiders have traded $MBLY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CORP INTEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 63,731,985 shares for an estimated $1,022,662,550.
- BOAZ OURIEL (EVP of EPG Software) sold 67,493 shares for an estimated $1,085,955
$MBLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $MBLY stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 5,556,618 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,987,516
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,221,871 shares (+227.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,773,833
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,350,684 shares (+133.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,233,096
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,669,558 shares (+139.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,033,287
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,526,247 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,970,325
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,494,050 shares (+851.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,506,849
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,460,800 shares (+902.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,028,216
$MBLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBLY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/17/2025
$MBLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBLY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MBLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 07/14/2025
- Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 07/09/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $18.0 on 07/08/2025
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 06/09/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $18.0 on 04/24/2025
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $10.0 on 04/17/2025
