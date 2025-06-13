Insider Sale: 10% owner at $LTRN Sells 21,557 Shares

Aaron G.L. Fletcher, a 10% owner of $LTRN, sold 21,557 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $72,862. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 387,396 shares of this class of $LTRN stock.

$LTRN Insider Trading Activity

$LTRN insiders have traded $LTRN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON G.L. FLETCHER has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 117,850 shares for an estimated $376,690 .

. LESLIE W. KREIS has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 117,850 shares for an estimated $376,690.

$LTRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $LTRN stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

