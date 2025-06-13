Insider Sale: 10% owner at $LTRN Sells 21,557 Shares

Aaron G.L. Fletcher, a 10% owner of $LTRN, sold 21,557 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $72,862. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 387,396 shares of this class of $LTRN stock.
$LTRN Insider Trading Activity
$LTRN insiders have traded $LTRN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON G.L. FLETCHER has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 117,850 shares for an estimated $376,690.
- LESLIE W. KREIS has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 117,850 shares for an estimated $376,690.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LTRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $LTRN stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 50,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,500
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 37,587 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,057
- REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 37,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,935
- PERIGON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 24,787 shares (+169.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,745
- TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 17,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,230
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 16,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,569
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 12,697 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,947
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.