Insider Sale: 10% owner at $LEVI Sells 1,150 Shares

Bradley J. Haas, a 10% owner of $LEVI, sold 1,150 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $24,518. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $LEVI stock.

$LEVI Insider Trading Activity

$LEVI insiders have traded $LEVI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JEDRZEJEK (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,461 shares for an estimated $278,298 .

. LISA STIRLING (Global Controller) sold 3,629 shares for an estimated $79,838

DAVID A FRIEDMAN sold 4,166 shares for an estimated $76,821

BRADLEY J. HAAS sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $24,518

$LEVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $LEVI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LEVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEVI in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

$LEVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEVI recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LEVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Nardone from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025

