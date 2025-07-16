Insider Sale: 10% owner at $LEVI Sells 1,150 Shares

Bradley J. Haas, a 10% owner of $LEVI, sold 1,150 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $24,518. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $LEVI stock.
$LEVI Insider Trading Activity
$LEVI insiders have traded $LEVI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID JEDRZEJEK (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,461 shares for an estimated $278,298.
- LISA STIRLING (Global Controller) sold 3,629 shares for an estimated $79,838
- DAVID A FRIEDMAN sold 4,166 shares for an estimated $76,821
- BRADLEY J. HAAS sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $24,518
$LEVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $LEVI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,641,303 shares (+56.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,587,913
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,396,804 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,776,174
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,339,256 shares (+2302.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,879,001
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,268,723 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,779,391
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,226,205 shares (+65.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,116,535
- OFI INVEST ASSET MANAGEMENT added 1,031,420 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,079,837
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC removed 840,550 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,104,174
$LEVI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEVI in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
$LEVI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEVI recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LEVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Nardone from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 07/16/2025
- Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 07/14/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025
- Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025
- Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 07/11/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.