Insider Sale: 10% owner at $LENZ Sells 133,924 Shares

Venture Capital VI, L.P. Versant, a 10% owner of $LENZ, sold 133,924 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $4,051,201. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,967,275 shares of this class of $LENZ stock.

$LENZ Insider Trading Activity

$LENZ insiders have traded $LENZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LENZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE CAPITAL VI, L.P. VERSANT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 684,801 shares for an estimated $20,257,817.

$LENZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $LENZ stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

