Insider Sale: 10% owner at $LENZ Sells 133,924 Shares

Venture Capital VI, L.P. Versant, a 10% owner of $LENZ, sold 133,924 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $4,051,201. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,967,275 shares of this class of $LENZ stock.
$LENZ Insider Trading Activity
$LENZ insiders have traded $LENZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LENZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VENTURE CAPITAL VI, L.P. VERSANT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 684,801 shares for an estimated $20,257,817.
$LENZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $LENZ stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 741,477 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,063,373
- UBS GROUP AG added 581,236 shares (+676.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,943,577
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 537,738 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,825,243
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 515,979 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,265,820
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC removed 460,591 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,841,794
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 346,772 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,011,307
- STATE STREET CORP removed 206,960 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,320,941
