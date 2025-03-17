Insider Sale: 10% owner at $KVYO Sells 2,000,000 Shares

PARTNERS L P SUMMIT, a 10% owner of $KVYO, sold 2,000,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $64,879,999. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $KVYO stock.

$KVYO Insider Trading Activity

$KVYO insiders have traded $KVYO stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P SUMMIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,253,293 shares for an estimated $261,244,206 .

. ALLEN CHAVES (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $4,140,174 .

. AMANDA WHALEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 95,000 shares for an estimated $3,739,462 .

. LANDON EDMOND (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,054,300 .

. STEPHEN ERIC ROWLAND (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 86,546 shares for an estimated $3,049,615 .

. JEFF FAGNAN purchased 13,515 shares for an estimated $501,921

CARMEL GALVIN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,531 shares for an estimated $465,107.

$KVYO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $KVYO stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KVYO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KVYO in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/11/2024

Sandler O'Neill issued a "Buy" rating on 09/30/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 09/30/2024

$KVYO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KVYO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $KVYO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $46.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $36.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $45.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $45.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $41.0 on 10/11/2024

on 10/11/2024 Rob Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 10/10/2024

