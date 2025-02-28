Insider Sale: 10% owner at $KDP Sells 83,950,000 Shares

BevCo B.V. JAB, a 10% owner of $KDP, sold 83,950,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $2,740,967,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 134,113,479 shares of this class of $KDP stock.

$KDP Insider Trading Activity

$KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 2 sales selling 152,950,000 shares for an estimated $4,993,817,500.

$KDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of $KDP stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

