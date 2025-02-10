Insider Sale: 10% owner at $K Sells 114,583 Shares

W K FOUNDATION TRUST KELLOGG, a 10% owner of $K, sold 114,583 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $9,422,263. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,191,195 shares of this class of $K stock.

$K Insider Trading Activity

$K insiders have traded $K stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W K FOUNDATION TRUST KELLOGG has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 2,639,643 shares for an estimated $213,627,186.

$K Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of $K stock to their portfolio, and 506 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

