Insider Sale: 10% owner at $JOE Sells 1,500 Shares

BRUCE R BERKOWITZ, a 10% owner of $JOE, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $70,740. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,161,024 shares of this class of $JOE stock.

$JOE Insider Trading Activity

$JOE insiders have traded $JOE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE R BERKOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 716,800 shares for an estimated $36,982,095 .

. JORGE LUIS GONZALEZ (President, CEO and Chairman) purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $89,919

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JOE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $JOE stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.