Insider Sale: 10% owner at $JCTC Sells 9,717 Shares

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OREGON, a 10% owner of $JCTC, sold 9,717 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $43,823. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 958,534 shares of this class of $JCTC stock.

$JCTC Insider Trading Activity

$JCTC insiders have traded $JCTC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OREGON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $226,989.

