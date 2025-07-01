Insider Sale: 10% owner at $JCAP Sells 6,021,280 Shares

Flowers IV L.P. J.C., a 10% owner of $JCAP, sold 6,021,280 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $90,319,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,228,952 shares of this class of $JCAP stock.

$JCAP Insider Trading Activity

$JCAP insiders have traded $JCAP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FLOWERS IV L.P. J.C. has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,708,911 shares for an estimated $130,633,665 .

. DAVID M. BURTON (SEE REMARKS) sold 424,296 shares for an estimated $6,364,440

