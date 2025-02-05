News & Insights

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $ISSC Sells 63,368 Shares

February 05, 2025 — 09:30 am EST

February 05, 2025 — 09:30 am EST

Christopher Harborne, a 10% owner of $ISSC, sold 63,368 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $710,494. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,311,615 shares of this class of $ISSC stock.

$ISSC Insider Trading Activity

$ISSC insiders have traded $ISSC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER HARBORNE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 298,154 shares for an estimated $3,321,284.
  • GLEN R BRESSNER has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $66,649 and 0 sales.

$ISSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $ISSC stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

