Insider Sale: 10% owner at $ISSC Sells 14,970 Shares

Christopher Harborne, a 10% owner of $ISSC, sold 14,970 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $173,523. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,296,645 shares of this class of $ISSC stock.
$ISSC Insider Trading Activity
$ISSC insiders have traded $ISSC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER HARBORNE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 313,124 shares for an estimated $3,494,807.
- GLEN R BRESSNER has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $66,649 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ISSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $ISSC stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 59,940 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $511,887
- ISTHMUS PARTNERS, LLC removed 39,323 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $256,385
- UBS GROUP AG added 33,808 shares (+233.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $220,428
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 26,547 shares (+8849.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $173,086
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 25,184 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $164,199
- CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 23,735 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $154,752
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 23,513 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $153,304
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.