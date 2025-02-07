Insider Sale: 10% owner at $ISSC Sells 14,970 Shares

Christopher Harborne, a 10% owner of $ISSC, sold 14,970 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $173,523. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,296,645 shares of this class of $ISSC stock.

$ISSC insiders have traded $ISSC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER HARBORNE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 313,124 shares for an estimated $3,494,807 .

. GLEN R BRESSNER has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $66,649 and 0 sales.

$ISSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $ISSC stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

