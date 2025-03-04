Insider Sale: 10% owner at $IPI Sells 4,770 Shares

Robert P III Jornayvaz, a 10% owner of $IPI, sold 4,770 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $125,641. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,207,453 shares of this class of $IPI stock.

$IPI Insider Trading Activity

$IPI insiders have traded $IPI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT P III JORNAYVAZ has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 587,060 shares for an estimated $15,041,360.

$IPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $IPI stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

