Insider Sale: 10% owner at $INN Sells 21,207 Shares

Force Investment, LLC Bright, a 10% owner of $INN, sold 21,207 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $135,300. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,578,793 shares of this class of $INN stock.

$INN Insider Trading Activity

$INN insiders have traded $INN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FORCE INVESTMENT, LLC BRIGHT sold 21,207 shares for an estimated $135,300

$INN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $INN stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.