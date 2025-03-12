Insider Sale: 10% owner at $INN Sells 21,207 Shares

Force Investment, LLC Bright, a 10% owner of $INN, sold 21,207 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $135,300. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,578,793 shares of this class of $INN stock.
$INN Insider Trading Activity
$INN insiders have traded $INN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FORCE INVESTMENT, LLC BRIGHT sold 21,207 shares for an estimated $135,300
$INN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $INN stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,906,172 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,057,278
- H/2 CREDIT MANAGER LP added 1,742,169 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,933,857
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,191,506 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,161,816
- UBS GROUP AG added 986,136 shares (+694.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,755,031
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 565,201 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,871,626
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 489,783 shares (+154.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,355,013
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 455,175 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,117,948
