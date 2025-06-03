Insider Sale: 10% owner at $IBTA Sells 3,722 Shares

Jermoluk Founders Fund I LLC Clark, a 10% owner of $IBTA, sold 3,722 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $183,623. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 534,638 shares of this class of $IBTA stock.

$IBTA Insider Trading Activity

$IBTA insiders have traded $IBTA stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D LEHRMAN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 164,743 shares for an estimated $12,117,662 .

. E. SHAW & CO, L.P. D. has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,366 shares for an estimated $3,014,345 .

. JERMOLUK FOUNDERS FUND I LLC CLARK has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,543 shares for an estimated $1,674,630 .

. RICHARD I. DONAHUE (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 14,054 shares for an estimated $1,047,353 .

. AMIT DOSHI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,437 shares for an estimated $989,802 .

. MARISA DASPIT (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,527 shares for an estimated $423,083.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $IBTA stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IBTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBTA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IBTA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IBTA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.