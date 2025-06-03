Stocks
IBTA

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $IBTA Sells 3,722 Shares

June 03, 2025 — 06:01 pm EDT

Jermoluk Founders Fund I LLC Clark, a 10% owner of $IBTA, sold 3,722 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $183,623. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 534,638 shares of this class of $IBTA stock.

$IBTA Insider Trading Activity

$IBTA insiders have traded $IBTA stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS D LEHRMAN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 164,743 shares for an estimated $12,117,662.
  • E. SHAW & CO, L.P. D. has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,366 shares for an estimated $3,014,345.
  • JERMOLUK FOUNDERS FUND I LLC CLARK has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,543 shares for an estimated $1,674,630.
  • RICHARD I. DONAHUE (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 14,054 shares for an estimated $1,047,353.
  • AMIT DOSHI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,437 shares for an estimated $989,802.
  • MARISA DASPIT (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,527 shares for an estimated $423,083.

$IBTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $IBTA stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IBTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBTA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

