Insider Sale: 10% owner at $IBO Sells 53,280 Shares

INC. DSS,, a 10% owner of $IBO, sold 53,280 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $249,350. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $IBO stock.

$IBO Insider Trading Activity

$IBO insiders have traded $IBO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INC. DSS, has made 1 purchase buying 200 shares for an estimated $310 and 5 sales selling 59,000 shares for an estimated $266,431 .

and 5 sales selling 59,000 shares for an estimated . FRANK D HEUSZEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 2,050 shares for an estimated $5,172 and 0 sales.

