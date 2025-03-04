Insider Sale: 10% owner at $HROW Sells 5,000 Shares

Management Inc. Opaleye, a 10% owner of $HROW, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $140,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 150,000 shares of this class of $HROW stock.
$HROW Insider Trading Activity
$HROW insiders have traded $HROW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $852,064.
$HROW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $HROW stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 468,698 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,724,817
- BRAIDWELL LP added 467,401 shares (+106.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,681,303
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 235,845 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,912,599
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 215,172 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,219,020
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 191,490 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,424,489
- INVESCO LTD. removed 184,105 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,176,722
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 163,702 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,492,202
