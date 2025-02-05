Insider Sale: 10% owner at $HQL Sells 1,846 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $HQL, sold 1,846 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $25,899. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,379,525 shares of this class of $HQL stock.

$HQL Insider Trading Activity

$HQL insiders have traded $HQL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,563 shares for an estimated $773,123 .

. BILL MAHER purchased 650 shares for an estimated $9,990

$HQL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $HQL stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

