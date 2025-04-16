Insider Sale: 10% owner at $GTX Sells 1,502,441 Shares

CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. CYRUS, a 10% owner of $GTX, sold 1,502,441 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $13,597,091. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,834,957 shares of this class of $GTX stock.

$GTX Insider Trading Activity

$GTX insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPECIAL CREDIT PARTNERS III-FLEX, L.P. CENTERBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,109,586 shares for an estimated $20,449,302 .

. CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. CYRUS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,902,441 shares for an estimated $17,204,591 .

. THIERRY MABRU (SVP, Integrated Supply Chain) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $373,500

$GTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $GTX stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

