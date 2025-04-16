Insider Sale: 10% owner at $GTX Sells 1,502,441 Shares

CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. CYRUS, a 10% owner of $GTX, sold 1,502,441 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $13,597,091. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,834,957 shares of this class of $GTX stock.
$GTX Insider Trading Activity
$GTX insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SPECIAL CREDIT PARTNERS III-FLEX, L.P. CENTERBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,109,586 shares for an estimated $20,449,302.
- CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. CYRUS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,902,441 shares for an estimated $17,204,591.
- THIERRY MABRU (SVP, Integrated Supply Chain) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $373,500
$GTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $GTX stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,663,881 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,144,845
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,437,259 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,068,448
- CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. removed 2,808,988 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,365,161
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,129,199 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,226,666
- EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,710,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,442,112
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 1,455,875 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,146,551
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 1,395,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,601,545
