Insider Sale: 10% owner at $GNT Sells 6,112 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $GNT, sold 6,112 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $35,999. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,806,177 shares of this class of $GNT stock.

$GNT Insider Trading Activity

$GNT insiders have traded $GNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,635 shares for an estimated $120,242.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $GNT stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.