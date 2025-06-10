Insider Sale: 10% owner at $GLXY Sells 4,380,967 Shares

Group Investments LLC Galaxy, a 10% owner of $GLXY, sold 4,380,967 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $79,284,550. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $GLXY stock.

$GLXY Insider Trading Activity

$GLXY insiders have traded $GLXY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL NOVOGRATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,753,842 shares for an estimated $140,325,155 .

. GROUP INVESTMENTS LLC GALAXY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,753,842 shares for an estimated $140,325,155 .

. CHRISTOPHER C FERRARO (President and CIO) sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $22,621,875

ERIN ELIZABETH BROWN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 441,660 shares for an estimated $8,350,116 .

. ANDREW N SIEGEL (General Counsel & CCO) sold 223,169 shares for an estimated $4,038,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.