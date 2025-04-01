Insider Sale: 10% owner at $GHLD Sells 923 Shares

Strategic Enterprises, LLC McGarry, a 10% owner of $GHLD, sold 923 shares of the company on 03-28-2025 for an estimated $14,823. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,379,817 shares of this class of $GHLD stock.

$GHLD Insider Trading Activity

$GHLD insiders have traded $GHLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD JR BRYANT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $53,944

STRATEGIC ENTERPRISES, LLC MCGARRY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,025 shares for an estimated $16,481.

$GHLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $GHLD stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GHLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GHLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

