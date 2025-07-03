Insider Sale: 10% owner at $GECC Sells 13,324 Shares

Elm Strategic Partnership I, LLC Great, a 10% owner of $GECC, sold 13,324 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $145,897. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,824,456 shares of this class of $GECC stock.

$GECC Insider Trading Activity

$GECC insiders have traded $GECC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP I, LLC GREAT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,989 shares for an estimated $405,971 .

. RICHARD M COHEN has made 8 purchases buying 18,136 shares for an estimated $199,998 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHAD PERRY purchased 1,850 shares for an estimated $19,573

$GECC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $GECC stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

