Insider Sale: 10% owner at $GDRX Sells 3,849 Shares

Equity VII, L.P. Spectrum, a 10% owner of $GDRX, sold 3,849 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $15,755. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $GDRX stock.

$GDRX Insider Trading Activity

$GDRX insiders have traded $GDRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY VII, L.P. SPECTRUM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,677 shares for an estimated $43,706.

$GDRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $GDRX stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GDRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GDRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

