Insider Sale: 10% owner at $FTHM Sells 10,231 Shares

Joshua Harley, a 10% owner of $FTHM, sold 10,231 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $13,883. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,384,192 shares of this class of $FTHM stock.

$FTHM Insider Trading Activity

$FTHM insiders have traded $FTHM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT N FLANDERS purchased 693,866 shares for an estimated $499,999

JOSHUA HARLEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,592 shares for an estimated $89,991 .

. SAMANTHA GIUGGIO (Chief Broker Officer) sold 2,146 shares for an estimated $2,964

