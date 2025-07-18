Insider Sale: 10% owner at $FTHM Sells 10,231 Shares

Joshua Harley, a 10% owner of $FTHM, sold 10,231 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $13,883. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,384,192 shares of this class of $FTHM stock.
$FTHM Insider Trading Activity
$FTHM insiders have traded $FTHM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT N FLANDERS purchased 693,866 shares for an estimated $499,999
- JOSHUA HARLEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,592 shares for an estimated $89,991.
- SAMANTHA GIUGGIO (Chief Broker Officer) sold 2,146 shares for an estimated $2,964
$FTHM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $FTHM stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 716,594 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $632,035
- SOVEREIGN'S CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 185,444 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,561
- AMG NATIONAL TRUST BANK added 138,773 shares (+201.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,397
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 83,062 shares (+813.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,260
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 46,721 shares (+81.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,207
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 41,698 shares (-73.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,777
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 33,911 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,909
