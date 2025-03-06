Insider Sale: 10% owner at $FNA Sells 590,224 Shares

Partners, LLC MVM, a 10% owner of $FNA, sold 590,224 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $7,684,362. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,019,547 shares of this class of $FNA stock.
$FNA Insider Trading Activity
$FNA insiders have traded $FNA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS, LLC MVM has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,986,100 shares for an estimated $24,313,618.
- KRISTINA WRIGHT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,541 shares for an estimated $65,412.
$FNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $FNA stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CREDIT AGRICOLE S A removed 974,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,061,420
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 749,213 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,739,370
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 694,799 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,177,273
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 662,000 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,838,460
- STATE STREET CORP removed 514,990 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,319,846
- MVM PARTNERS, LLC removed 500,000 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,165,000
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 497,080 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,134,836
$FNA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FNA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.
