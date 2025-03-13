Insider Sale: 10% owner at $FNA Sells 1,044,295 Shares

Partners, LLC MVM, a 10% owner of $FNA, sold 1,044,295 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $13,618,128. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,810,588 shares of this class of $FNA stock.

$FNA Insider Trading Activity

$FNA insiders have traded $FNA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, LLC MVM has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,030,395 shares for an estimated $37,931,747 .

. KRISTINA WRIGHT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,541 shares for an estimated $65,412.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $FNA stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FNA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.