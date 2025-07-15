Insider Sale: 10% owner at $FIBK Sells 55,000 Shares

Scott Heyneman Trust, Susan Heyneman & First Interstate Wealth Management Co-Trustees Susan, a 10% owner of $FIBK, sold 55,000 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $1,711,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 584,256 shares of this class of $FIBK stock.

$FIBK Insider Trading Activity

$FIBK insiders have traded $FIBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M JR HEYNEMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,585 shares for an estimated $51,097.

$FIBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $FIBK stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FIBK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIBK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

$FIBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIBK recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FIBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $28.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $41.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $42.0 on 01/30/2025

