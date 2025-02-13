Insider Sale: 10% owner at $FCFS Sells 300,000 Shares

Douglas Richard Rippel, a 10% owner of $FCFS, sold 300,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $34,029,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,431,869 shares of this class of $FCFS stock.

$FCFS Insider Trading Activity

$FCFS insiders have traded $FCFS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS RICHARD RIPPEL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 314,154 shares for an estimated $35,727,201 .

. R DOUGLAS ORR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,200 .

. RANDEL G OWEN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $227,840

$FCFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $FCFS stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.