Insider Sale: 10% owner at $EGHT Sells 50,000 Shares

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA, a 10% owner of $EGHT, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $107,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,187,327 shares of this class of $EGHT stock.

$EGHT Insider Trading Activity

$EGHT insiders have traded $EGHT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 202,149 shares for an estimated $444,206 .

. LAURENCE DENNY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $135,166 .

. KEVIN KRAUS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $15,766 .

. SUZY M SEANDEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 7,333 shares for an estimated $15,228

ANDREW F. BURTON sold 1,980 shares for an estimated $6,223

$EGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $EGHT stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EGHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Sell" rating on 11/05/2024

Rosenblatt Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

$EGHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EGHT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EGHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $3.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Ryan MacWilliams from Barclays set a target price of $2.5 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $3.5 on 10/28/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.