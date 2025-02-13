News & Insights

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $DVA Sells 203,091 Shares

February 13, 2025 — 08:01 pm EST

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE, a 10% owner of $DVA, sold 203,091 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $31,684,430. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,892,479 shares of this class of $DVA stock.

$DVA Insider Trading Activity

$DVA insiders have traded $DVA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE sold 203,091 shares for an estimated $31,684,430
  • JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $16,117,528.
  • JOEL ACKERMAN (CFO and Treasuer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,769 shares for an estimated $10,663,371.
  • MICHAEL DAVID STAFFIERI (Chief Operating Officer, DKC) sold 32,580 shares for an estimated $4,892,382

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of $DVA stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 488,911 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,147,180
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 465,288 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,583,820
  • DOMA PERPETUAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 397,744 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,202,173
  • HARVARD MANAGEMENT CO INC removed 397,744 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,202,173
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 332,508 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,726,571
  • INVESCO LTD. added 275,284 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,168,722
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 267,748 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,891,929

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


