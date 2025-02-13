Insider Sale: 10% owner at $DVA Sells 203,091 Shares

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE, a 10% owner of $DVA, sold 203,091 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $31,684,430. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,892,479 shares of this class of $DVA stock.

$DVA Insider Trading Activity

$DVA insiders have traded $DVA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE sold 203,091 shares for an estimated $31,684,430

JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $16,117,528 .

. JOEL ACKERMAN (CFO and Treasuer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,769 shares for an estimated $10,663,371 .

. MICHAEL DAVID STAFFIERI (Chief Operating Officer, DKC) sold 32,580 shares for an estimated $4,892,382

$DVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of $DVA stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

