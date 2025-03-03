News & Insights

Stocks
DBD

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $DBD Sells 19,842 Shares

March 03, 2025 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

World Investors Capital, a 10% owner of $DBD, sold 19,842 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $866,103. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 335,869 shares of this class of $DBD stock.

$DBD Insider Trading Activity

$DBD insiders have traded $DBD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WORLD INVESTORS CAPITAL sold 19,842 shares for an estimated $866,103
  • FRANK TOBIAS BAUR (EVP of Operational Excellence) purchased 5,310 shares for an estimated $219,965
  • OCTAVIO MARQUEZ (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,690 shares for an estimated $69,018 and 0 sales.
  • THOMAS S TIMKO (EVP, CFO) purchased 360 shares for an estimated $14,670

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $DBD stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.