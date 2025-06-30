Stocks
CURV

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $CURV Sells 15,680,908 Shares

June 30, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Partners Torrid, L.L.C. Sycamore, a 10% owner of $CURV, sold 15,680,908 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $52,002,595. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,295,694 shares of this class of $CURV stock.

$CURV Insider Trading Activity

$CURV insiders have traded $CURV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CURV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PARTNERS TORRID, L.L.C. SYCAMORE sold 15,680,908 shares for an estimated $52,002,595
  • THEO KILLION sold 26,483 shares for an estimated $126,059

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CURV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $CURV stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 3,203,926 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,557,514
  • CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,230,000
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 762,685 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,988,842
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 719,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,761,154
  • NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 531,713 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,913,787
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 401,163 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,198,373
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 360,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,882,805

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CURV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.