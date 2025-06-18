Insider Sale: 10% owner at $CTRI Sells 11,212,500 Shares

Gas Holdings, Inc. Southwest, a 10% owner of $CTRI, sold 11,212,500 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $232,659,375. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,245,950 shares of this class of $CTRI stock.
$CTRI Insider Trading Activity
$CTRI insiders have traded $CTRI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SOUTHWEST sold 11,212,500 shares for an estimated $232,659,375
- JULIE DILL has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,600 and 0 sales.
$CTRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $CTRI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 2,250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,447,500
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 1,515,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,265,270
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,306,414 shares (+13573.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,412,125
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,099,517 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,021,083
- FMR LLC added 843,424 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,823,719
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 529,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,223,370
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 318,532 shares (+235.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,220,739
$CTRI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
