Stocks
CTRI

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $CTRI Sells 11,212,500 Shares

June 18, 2025 — 07:01 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Gas Holdings, Inc. Southwest, a 10% owner of $CTRI, sold 11,212,500 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $232,659,375. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,245,950 shares of this class of $CTRI stock.

$CTRI Insider Trading Activity

$CTRI insiders have traded $CTRI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SOUTHWEST sold 11,212,500 shares for an estimated $232,659,375
  • JULIE DILL has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,600 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $CTRI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CTRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTRI forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CTRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.