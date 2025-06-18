Insider Sale: 10% owner at $CTRI Sells 11,212,500 Shares

Gas Holdings, Inc. Southwest, a 10% owner of $CTRI, sold 11,212,500 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $232,659,375. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,245,950 shares of this class of $CTRI stock.

$CTRI Insider Trading Activity

$CTRI insiders have traded $CTRI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SOUTHWEST sold 11,212,500 shares for an estimated $232,659,375

JULIE DILL has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,600 and 0 sales.

$CTRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $CTRI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

