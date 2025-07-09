Stocks
CSAI

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $CSAI Sells 13,267 Shares

July 09, 2025 — 02:30 pm EDT

Sheldon Richard Bentley, a 10% owner of $CSAI, sold 13,267 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $28,524. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 227,912 shares of this class of $CSAI stock.

$CSAI Insider Trading Activity

$CSAI insiders have traded $CSAI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHELDON RICHARD BENTLEY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 112,794 shares for an estimated $301,335.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSAI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSAI forecast page.


