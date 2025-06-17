Insider Sale: 10% owner at $CPNG Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Investments (UK) Ltd SVF, a 10% owner of $CPNG, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $282,500,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 309,542,259 shares of this class of $CPNG stock.

$CPNG Insider Trading Activity

$CPNG insiders have traded $CPNG stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS (UK) LTD SVF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,055,000,000 .

. CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC GREENOAKS has made 2 purchases buying 1,400,000 shares for an estimated $37,540,910 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN SUN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 650,000 shares for an estimated $16,734,533 .

. GAURAV ANAND (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 325,700 shares for an estimated $8,546,818 .

. HAROLD ROGERS (See Remarks) sold 273,977 shares for an estimated $6,437,473

HANSEUNG KANG (Rep Director, Business Mngmt) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 109,931 shares for an estimated $2,750,248 .

. PRANAM KOLARI (VP, Search and Recommendations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,205 shares for an estimated $804,214 .

. JONATHAN D. LEE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,105 shares for an estimated $212,126

$CPNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $CPNG stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CPNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPNG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

