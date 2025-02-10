News & Insights

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $COR Sells 1,081,885 Shares

February 10, 2025 — 07:45 pm EST

February 10, 2025 — 07:45 pm EST

Boots Alliance, Inc. Walgreens, a 10% owner of $COR, sold 1,081,885 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $264,531,701. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,898,115 shares of this class of $COR stock.

$COR Insider Trading Activity

$COR insiders have traded $COR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,286,376 shares for an estimated $314,531,795.
  • STEVEN H COLLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,281 shares for an estimated $30,234,679.
  • LAZARUS KRIKORIAN (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,816 shares for an estimated $454,753
  • SILVANA BATTAGLIA (Executive Vice President) sold 1,678 shares for an estimated $383,792

$COR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 576 institutional investors add shares of $COR stock to their portfolio, and 497 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. removed 4,438,171 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $998,943,528
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,858,632 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $418,340,890
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,552,378 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,788,289
  • FMR LLC removed 1,089,917 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $245,318,518
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,076,944 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $242,398,555
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 631,245 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $142,080,624
  • QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 540,641 shares (+72.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $121,687,476

