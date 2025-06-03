Insider Sale: 10% owner at $CKPT Sells 100,000 Shares

Biotech, Inc. Fortress, a 10% owner of $CKPT, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 05-29-2025 for an estimated $129,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,122,249 shares of this class of $CKPT stock.
$CKPT Insider Trading Activity
$CKPT insiders have traded $CKPT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CKPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES F III OLIVIERO (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 857,051 shares for an estimated $3,199,754.
- WILLIAM GARRETT GRAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 354,864 shares for an estimated $1,398,300.
- BIOTECH, INC. FORTRESS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $129,000
$CKPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $CKPT stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,074,216 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,539,832
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 4,460,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,020,601
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,831,741 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,480,233
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 3,424,522 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,835,068
- GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC added 3,165,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,786,600
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,294,777 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,230,899
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC added 1,105,950 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,468,038
