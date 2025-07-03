Insider Sale: 10% owner at $CIFR Sells 500,000 Shares

Top HoldCo B.V. Bitfury, a 10% owner of $CIFR, sold 500,000 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $2,640,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 96,567,437 shares of this class of $CIFR stock.

$CIFR Insider Trading Activity

$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $5,070,000.

$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CIFR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIFR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

