Insider Sale: 10% owner at Carvana (CVNA) Sells 7 Shares

ERNEST C. II GARCIA, a 10% owner of Carvana ($CVNA), sold 7 shares of the company on 10-25-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of Carvana stock.

Carvana Insider Trading Activity

Carvana insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 1010 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1010 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Carvana Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of Carvana stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $CVNA Stock?

The bull case for Carvana ($CVNA) is anchored in its stronger-than-expected retail unit sales in the third quarter, suggesting robust demand and the potential for increased revenues. The company's capacity to achieve economies of scale enhances fixed-cost leverage, contributing to improved profitability and sustained growth in gross profit per unit since 2021. Additionally, the reduction in advertising costs per vehicle, particularly in mature and newly entered markets, coupled with effective cost optimization strategies, paints a positive picture for Carvana's future financial performance and its goal of surpassing 3 million units in sales. Conversely, the bear case highlights a troubling decline in unit sales trends, dropping to a low-70k run-rate, which is significantly below prior forecasts. Concerns are further amplified by Carvana’s indifference towards growing its EBITDA in 2024, leading to a downward revision in expected unit growth from 22% to only 8%. This lack of growth, despite improved capital access, poses risks to the company’s ability to manage its existing debt, casting doubt on its long-term viability and resulting in a potentially unfavorable risk/reward scenario for investors.

Background on $CVNA Stock

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is an American e-commerce platform specializing in the buying and selling of used cars. Founded in 2012, the company pioneered a digital-first approach to vehicle sales, allowing customers to browse, finance, and purchase vehicles online. Carvana offers a vast inventory of used cars, complete with a detailed 360-degree vehicle inspection feature, which enhances transparency and consumer trust. Once a purchase is made, customers can choose to have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep or pick it up at one of the company's car vending machines, which provide a unique, automated vehicle delivery experience. Emphasizing convenience and streamlined processes, Carvana aims to transform the traditional car-buying experience into a hassle-free, online transaction.

