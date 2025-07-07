Insider Sale: 10% owner at $CACC Sells 2,132 Shares

Jill Foss Watson, a 10% owner of $CACC, sold 2,132 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $1,150,491. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 115,409 shares of this class of $CACC stock.

$CACC Insider Trading Activity

$CACC insiders have traded $CACC stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENERAL PARTNERS LLC PRESCOTT has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 76,770 shares for an estimated $38,086,334 .

. JILL FOSS WATSON has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $10,799,406 .

. DOUGLAS W BUSK (Chief Treasury Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,547,910

ANDREW K ROSTAMI (Chief Mktg and Product Officer) sold 375 shares for an estimated $189,483

NICHOLAS J ELLIOTT (Chief Alignment Officer) sold 300 shares for an estimated $150,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CACC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $CACC stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CACC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CACC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Sell" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CACC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CACC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.