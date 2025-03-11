Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BZFD Sells 33,848 Shares

ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW, a 10% owner of $BZFD, sold 33,848 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $69,601. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,778,094 shares of this class of $BZFD stock.
$BZFD Insider Trading Activity
$BZFD insiders have traded $BZFD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 69,008 shares for an estimated $140,837.
- JANET L ROLLE sold 30,801 shares for an estimated $107,661
- PATRICK J KERINS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,531 shares for an estimated $44,615.
$BZFD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $BZFD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEVEN POST INVESTMENT OFFICE LP removed 681,428 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,819,412
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 619,892 shares (+359.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,655,111
- BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 391,707 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,045,857
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 262,123 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $699,868
- MORGAN STANLEY added 251,348 shares (+2182.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $671,099
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 235,831 shares (+1461.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,668
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 223,578 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $596,953
