Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BZFD Sells 33,848 Shares

ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW, a 10% owner of $BZFD, sold 33,848 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $69,601. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,778,094 shares of this class of $BZFD stock.

$BZFD Insider Trading Activity

$BZFD insiders have traded $BZFD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 69,008 shares for an estimated $140,837 .

. JANET L ROLLE sold 30,801 shares for an estimated $107,661

PATRICK J KERINS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,531 shares for an estimated $44,615.

$BZFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $BZFD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

