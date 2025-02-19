News & Insights

Stocks
BSLK

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BSLK Sells 465,862 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 09:45 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Arrow Sponsor, LLC Golden, a 10% owner of $BSLK, sold 465,862 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $315,481. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,696,840 shares of this class of $BSLK stock.

$BSLK Insider Trading Activity

$BSLK insiders have traded $BSLK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ARROW SPONSOR, LLC GOLDEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,201,096 shares for an estimated $758,984.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BSLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.