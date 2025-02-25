Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BROS Sells 12,401 Shares

Trust Aggregator, LLC DM, a 10% owner of $BROS, sold 12,401 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $975,544. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,757,078 shares of this class of $BROS stock.

$BROS Insider Trading Activity

$BROS insiders have traded $BROS stock on the open market 90 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 90 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BROS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRAVIS BOERSMA (Executive Chairman of Board) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 2,614,753 shares for an estimated $149,043,522 .

. TRUST AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 1,609,098 shares for an estimated $91,606,964 .

. INDIVIDUAL AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,005,655 shares for an estimated $57,436,558.

$BROS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $BROS stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

