Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BFZ Sells 6,661 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $BFZ, sold 6,661 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $74,803. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,765,560 shares of this class of $BFZ stock.
$BFZ Insider Trading Activity
$BFZ insiders have traded $BFZ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 474,008 shares for an estimated $5,363,040.
- STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 10 shares for an estimated $117
$BFZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $BFZ stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC removed 364,030 shares (-90.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,077,135
- CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD added 320,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,594,416
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 146,057 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,635,838
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 145,595 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,630,664
- GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC removed 120,758 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,352,489
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 67,829 shares (+128.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $759,684
- BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP removed 62,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $760,702
