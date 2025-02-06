Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BFZ Sells 58,256 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $BFZ, sold 58,256 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $660,623. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,865,375 shares of this class of $BFZ stock.
$BFZ Insider Trading Activity
$BFZ insiders have traded $BFZ stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 374,193 shares for an estimated $4,234,334.
- STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 10 shares for an estimated $117
$BFZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BFZ stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC removed 736,050 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,898,844
- CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD removed 224,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,718,230
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC removed 120,649 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,458,646
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 88,100 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,065,129
- BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP removed 62,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $760,702
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 62,528 shares (+37.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $755,963
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 51,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $626,745
