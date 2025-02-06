News & Insights

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BFZ Sells 58,256 Shares

February 06, 2025 — 11:30 am EST

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $BFZ, sold 58,256 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $660,623. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,865,375 shares of this class of $BFZ stock.

$BFZ Insider Trading Activity

$BFZ insiders have traded $BFZ stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 374,193 shares for an estimated $4,234,334.
  • STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 10 shares for an estimated $117

$BFZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BFZ stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

